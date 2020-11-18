The research found there was a surprising variety of viral lifeforms in crude oil. Photo: Reuters The research found there was a surprising variety of viral lifeforms in crude oil. Photo: Reuters
Chinese scientist ‘in shock’ after finding herpes virus can survive in oil wells

  • Researchers only recently discovered that viral life forms could survive in fossil fuels and they exist in much greater variety than previously realised
  • Many of the viruses found were previously unknown and scientists are now trying to learn more about their behaviour – and whether they pose a risk to humans

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 18 Nov, 2020

