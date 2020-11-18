The research found there was a surprising variety of viral lifeforms in crude oil. Photo: Reuters
Chinese scientist ‘in shock’ after finding herpes virus can survive in oil wells
- Researchers only recently discovered that viral life forms could survive in fossil fuels and they exist in much greater variety than previously realised
- Many of the viruses found were previously unknown and scientists are now trying to learn more about their behaviour – and whether they pose a risk to humans
