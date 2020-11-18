Clinical tests show positive early results for Sinovac’s coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Getty Images Clinical tests show positive early results for Sinovac’s coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Getty Images
Clinical tests show positive early results for Sinovac’s coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Getty Images
China /  Science

Coronavirus vaccine developed in China induces quick immune response

  • Sinovac’s experimental vaccine findings show CoronaVac suitable for emergency use during pandemic, researchers say
  • Unlike other vaccines in development this one could be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:14pm, 18 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Clinical tests show positive early results for Sinovac’s coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Getty Images Clinical tests show positive early results for Sinovac’s coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Getty Images
Clinical tests show positive early results for Sinovac’s coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE