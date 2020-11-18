Clinical tests show positive early results for Sinovac’s coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Getty Images
Coronavirus vaccine developed in China induces quick immune response
- Sinovac’s experimental vaccine findings show CoronaVac suitable for emergency use during pandemic, researchers say
- Unlike other vaccines in development this one could be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures
Topic | Coronavirus China
Clinical tests show positive early results for Sinovac’s coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Getty Images