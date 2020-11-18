The interim trial results last week raised hopes the vaccine would prove effective. Photo: Reuters The interim trial results last week raised hopes the vaccine would prove effective. Photo: Reuters
breaking | Coronavirus: Pfizer and BioNtech say vaccine is 95 per cent effective

  • The two companies say their data has met US regulatory requirements and they will be seeking emergency use authorisation within days
  • Drug’s efficacy rates remain high even among the most vulnerable age group

Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 9:03pm, 18 Nov, 2020

The interim trial results last week raised hopes the vaccine would prove effective. Photo: Reuters
