US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech report that their vaccine candidate shows 95 per cent efficacy in the final analysis of their global clinical trials. Photo: TNS
Coronavirus: hope builds after Pfizer-BioNTech says final analysis shows vaccine 95 per cent effective
- Efficacy for adults over 65 years was over 94 per cent, a crucial factor for older demographics with a far higher Covid-19 mortality rate than young people
- WHO’s Michael Ryan warns vaccines should not be seen as a ‘unicorn’ solution
Topic | Coronavirus China
US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech report that their vaccine candidate shows 95 per cent efficacy in the final analysis of their global clinical trials. Photo: TNS