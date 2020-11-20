Twitterati and commentators from inside and outside the science community have shared their opinions about a paper in a cancer publication speculating that coronavirus was present in humans in Italy months before the outbreak in Wuhan. Photo: AFP Twitterati and commentators from inside and outside the science community have shared their opinions about a paper in a cancer publication speculating that coronavirus was present in humans in Italy months before the outbreak in Wuhan. Photo: AFP
Twitterati and commentators from inside and outside the science community have shared their opinions about a paper in a cancer publication speculating that coronavirus was present in humans in Italy months before the outbreak in Wuhan. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Coronavirus: Italian paper on origins of pandemic hit by backlash from scientists

  • Study by oncologists stating there was evidence of Covid-19 in Italy in September last year has been dismissed by some virologists
  • But Chinese cancer researcher says Italian results may need further verification but suggestions the team was unqualified were ‘nonsense’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:40am, 20 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Twitterati and commentators from inside and outside the science community have shared their opinions about a paper in a cancer publication speculating that coronavirus was present in humans in Italy months before the outbreak in Wuhan. Photo: AFP Twitterati and commentators from inside and outside the science community have shared their opinions about a paper in a cancer publication speculating that coronavirus was present in humans in Italy months before the outbreak in Wuhan. Photo: AFP
Twitterati and commentators from inside and outside the science community have shared their opinions about a paper in a cancer publication speculating that coronavirus was present in humans in Italy months before the outbreak in Wuhan. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE