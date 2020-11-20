CNBG is expecting a partial review of its phase 3 clinical trials on Friday afternoon. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China’s CNBG set to review Covid-19 vaccine phase 3 trial results
- Partial review of data expected to take place on Friday afternoon, chairman of China National Biotec Group’s parent company Sinopharm says
- Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan says he is ‘not impressed’ with the vaccine efficacy results achieved by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, two of which are American firms
