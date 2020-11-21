China live-streamed footage of its new manned submersible parking at the bottom of the Mariana Trench on Friday. Photo: CCTV China live-streamed footage of its new manned submersible parking at the bottom of the Mariana Trench on Friday. Photo: CCTV
China live-streamed footage of its new manned submersible parking at the bottom of the Mariana Trench on Friday. Photo: CCTV
Chinese vessel dives into world’s deepest ocean valley

  • Manned submersible touches down on the floor of the Mariana Trench, beaming live footage back to the surface
  • Scientists will collect specimens and observe life on seabed, state media report says

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:43pm, 21 Nov, 2020

