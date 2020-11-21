A volunteer in Mexico is given CanSino’s vaccine candidate as part of the late-stage trial currently running the country. Photo: Reuters
US coronavirus vaccine trials raise hopes Chinese drugs will also prove effective, says pharma chief
- CanSino’s co-founder Zhu Tao says the positive results reported by Moderna and Pfizer suggest it would ‘not be difficult’ to reach high efficacy rates
- Chinese drugs may not reach the 90-plus per cent level of the US products, but they would still be ‘successful’ if they hit 70 or 80 per cent
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A volunteer in Mexico is given CanSino’s vaccine candidate as part of the late-stage trial currently running the country. Photo: Reuters