Alcohol-based hand sanitizer and soap are the most effective options for disinfecting skin, according to the WHO. Photo: AFP Alcohol-based hand sanitizer and soap are the most effective options for disinfecting skin, according to the WHO. Photo: AFP
Alcohol-based hand sanitizer and soap are the most effective options for disinfecting skin, according to the WHO. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Explainer |
Drinking alcohol kills coronavirus? Another one for the WHO myth-busters list

  • Misinformation has spread around the world about effective protection from the virus that causes Covid-19
  • The World Health Organisation offers answers to some of the most common queries about what works and what doesn’t

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 5:00pm, 22 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Alcohol-based hand sanitizer and soap are the most effective options for disinfecting skin, according to the WHO. Photo: AFP Alcohol-based hand sanitizer and soap are the most effective options for disinfecting skin, according to the WHO. Photo: AFP
Alcohol-based hand sanitizer and soap are the most effective options for disinfecting skin, according to the WHO. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE