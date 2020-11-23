Researchers from Oxford University have worked with AstraZeneca on a potential coronavirus vaccine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine ‘offers up to 90 per cent’ protection in trials
- Vaccine candidate appears to reduce transmission of asymptomatic infections and can be easily stored and distributed
- Smaller dose of drug seems to be more effective but more investigation needed, developers say
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
