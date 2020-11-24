A Long March-5 rocket, carrying the Chang’e-5 spacecraft, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China hails successful launch of Chang’e-5 mission to collect moon samples
- The Long March-5 rocket blasted off at 4.30am Beijing time from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in Hainan
- This is the first such mission by any country since the 1970s, underscoring Beijing’s ambitions in space
Topic | Space
