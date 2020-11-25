A rocket carrying the Chang’e 5 spacecraft blasts off from southern China’s Hainan province on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
How China’s Chang’e 5 could take giant leap for world’s space missions
- Other countries may learn from its sampling of lunar rocks and soil for their own space programmes, including Mars exploration
- The mission, using tools designed in Hong Kong, is the first attempt by any country to collect lunar samples in more than 40 years
