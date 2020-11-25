The WHO selected the scientists on the international team and it was finalised in consultation with Beijing. Photo: Reuters The WHO selected the scientists on the international team and it was finalised in consultation with Beijing. Photo: Reuters
WHO names line-up for international team looking into coronavirus origins

  • Ten public health experts, animal health specialists and virus hunters will work alongside Chinese scientists
  • World Health Organization says it has been reassured by Beijing that they will be on the ground in China ‘as soon as possible’

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 8:00pm, 25 Nov, 2020

