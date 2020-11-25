The WHO selected the scientists on the international team and it was finalised in consultation with Beijing. Photo: Reuters
WHO names line-up for international team looking into coronavirus origins
- Ten public health experts, animal health specialists and virus hunters will work alongside Chinese scientists
- World Health Organization says it has been reassured by Beijing that they will be on the ground in China ‘as soon as possible’
Topic | Coronavirus China
The WHO selected the scientists on the international team and it was finalised in consultation with Beijing. Photo: Reuters