The Long March-5 rocket, carrying the Chang'e-5 lunar probe, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Centre, in Hainan province on November 24, 2020. The chief designer for the lunar programme has shared details of future Chang’e missions. Photo: Reuters
China’s plan for a research station on the moon gets closer with success of each Chang’e lunar mission
- China has planned further missions, building towards international collaboration for a moon base
- Lunar exploration programme chief designer says Chang’e-5 is performing well with systems and communications on track for a successful mission
Topic | Space
The Long March-5 rocket, carrying the Chang'e-5 lunar probe, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Centre, in Hainan province on November 24, 2020. The chief designer for the lunar programme has shared details of future Chang’e missions. Photo: Reuters