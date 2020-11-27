A volunteer helps publicise a Covid-19 awareness campaign in New Delhi, India – but new research says the first human transmission could have occurred in the country. Photo: AFP A volunteer helps publicise a Covid-19 awareness campaign in New Delhi, India – but new research says the first human transmission could have occurred in the country. Photo: AFP
A volunteer helps publicise a Covid-19 awareness campaign in New Delhi, India – but new research says the first human transmission could have occurred in the country. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus was on many continents before Wuhan outbreak, Chinese team says

  • Paper by Chinese researchers says a strain can be traced to eight countries from four continents before the Wuhan outbreak
  • First human transmission may have occurred on the Indian subcontinent, it says – but other scientists question the finding

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 4:30pm, 27 Nov, 2020

