The task force includes an American scientist who was in the team that identified bats as reservoirs for coronaviruses after the Sars outbreak. Photo: Shutterstock
Where did Covid-19 originate? These virus sleuths are assessing every theory

  • Bat virus researcher leads task force reviewing what evidence says on theories such as the coronavirus coming from wildlife trade or existing first in Europe
  • Backed by medical journal The Lancet, it comes as the WHO’s coronavirus inquiry continues the search for a scientific breakthrough

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 11:00pm, 27 Nov, 2020

The task force includes an American scientist who was in the team that identified bats as reservoirs for coronaviruses after the Sars outbreak. Photo: Shutterstock
