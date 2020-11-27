The task force includes an American scientist who was in the team that identified bats as reservoirs for coronaviruses after the Sars outbreak. Photo: Shutterstock
Where did Covid-19 originate? These virus sleuths are assessing every theory
- Bat virus researcher leads task force reviewing what evidence says on theories such as the coronavirus coming from wildlife trade or existing first in Europe
- Backed by medical journal The Lancet, it comes as the WHO’s coronavirus inquiry continues the search for a scientific breakthrough
Topic | Coronavirus China
