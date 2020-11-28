The WHO plans to run tests with Italian researchers who made waves earlier this month for their peer-reviewed findings based on tests of blood samples from a cancer screening carried out before the coronavirus was detected in China. Photo: AFP The WHO plans to run tests with Italian researchers who made waves earlier this month for their peer-reviewed findings based on tests of blood samples from a cancer screening carried out before the coronavirus was detected in China. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: WHO to look at controversial Italian samples in search for origins

  • Health body to work with researchers whose study suggested that the virus may have been in Italy months before Covid-19 erupted in China
  • But the WHO investigation to find where it all began will still start in Wuhan, where the first outbreak was reported

Updated: 6:51pm, 28 Nov, 2020

