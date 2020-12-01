The Chang’e 5 lunar probe, carried by a Long March rocket, before take-off on its way to the moon. Photo: Reuters
The bold ambitions behind China’s Chang’e 5 moon mission
- Latest lunar expedition is a milestone for the Chinese space programme and has reignited a long-dormant race for the stars
- Part of the samples from the moon’s surface will be kept in Mao Zedong’s home province, in his honour
Topic | Chang’e 5
The Chang’e 5 lunar probe, carried by a Long March rocket, before take-off on its way to the moon. Photo: Reuters