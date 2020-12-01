The US CDC has reported research that indicates infections might have happened in the western United States earlier than previously thought. Photo: EPA-EFE The US CDC has reported research that indicates infections might have happened in the western United States earlier than previously thought. Photo: EPA-EFE
American study finds signs of coronavirus in US before China outbreak

  • US CDC says blood samples taken in nine states before cases were reported in Wuhan tested positive for antibodies for the pathogen
  • Results indicate that infections might have happened in the western US earlier than previously thought, scientists say

Linda Lew
Updated: 11:00pm, 1 Dec, 2020

