China’s Chang’e 5 moon lander and ascent vehicle separate from the orbiter/return vehicle early on Monday ahead of a landing in the moon’s Ocean of Storms for a lunar sample mission. Photo: CCTV
China’s moon mission makes a lunar touchdown, ready for Chang’e 5 to collect rocks and soil
- Lander and ascender vehicle arrive to drill into the surface for samples
- Orbiter will continue circling the moon, waiting for the lander to finish sampling
