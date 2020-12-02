Video animation at Beijing Aerospace Control Centre shows Chang’e 5 landing on the moon late on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Chang’e 5 enters crucial 48 hours of its mission after moon landing
- Run on a solar battery, the spacecraft has two days to gather rocks and dust from the surface and drill underground
- Landing coincides with collapse of the US’ ageing Arecibo radio telescope in Puerto Rico, which has aided Chinese scientists’ research
