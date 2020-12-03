A coronavirus vaccination developed by BioNTech and Pfizer. The US might become the next Western country to approve the inoculation, after Britain became the first. Photo: Reuters A coronavirus vaccination developed by BioNTech and Pfizer. The US might become the next Western country to approve the inoculation, after Britain became the first. Photo: Reuters
A coronavirus vaccination developed by BioNTech and Pfizer. The US might become the next Western country to approve the inoculation, after Britain became the first. Photo: Reuters
After Britain, US could be next to approve Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for use

  • US Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee will meet on December 10
  • BioNTech official says company is engaged with agencies in several countries and will be ready to roll out vaccine quickly after approvals

Linda Lew
Updated: 12:54am, 3 Dec, 2020

