A coronavirus vaccination developed by BioNTech and Pfizer. The US might become the next Western country to approve the inoculation, after Britain became the first. Photo: Reuters
After Britain, US could be next to approve Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for use
- US Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee will meet on December 10
- BioNTech official says company is engaged with agencies in several countries and will be ready to roll out vaccine quickly after approvals
