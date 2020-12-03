An image taken on December 2, 2020, by the China National Space Administration shows the Chang'e 5 lunar probe gathering samples on the moon. Photo: CNSA via CNS/AFP
Chang’e 5 mission: China’s moon probe seals lunar rocks and soil in airtight capsules for return to Earth
- Lunar dust and rocks have been sealed and packaged on the surface of the moon for best preservation, China National Space Administration says
- The mission’s surface sampling and packing system was developed by Hong Kong Polytechnic University
