An image taken on December 2, 2020, by the China National Space Administration shows the Chang'e 5 lunar probe gathering samples on the moon. Photo: CNSA via CNS/AFP An image taken on December 2, 2020, by the China National Space Administration shows the Chang'e 5 lunar probe gathering samples on the moon. Photo: CNSA via CNS/AFP
Chang’e 5 mission: China’s moon probe seals lunar rocks and soil in airtight capsules for return to Earth

  • Lunar dust and rocks have been sealed and packaged on the surface of the moon for best preservation, China National Space Administration says
  • The mission’s surface sampling and packing system was developed by Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Holly Chik
Updated: 5:12pm, 3 Dec, 2020

