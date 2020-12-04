Scientists in China have published new results from tests on the Jiuzhang quantum computer. Photo: University of Science and Technology of China Scientists in China have published new results from tests on the Jiuzhang quantum computer. Photo: University of Science and Technology of China
China claims quantum computing lead with Jiuzhang photon test

  • Researchers say prototype performed a trillion times faster than the most powerful conventional computer
  • Results put the country firmly at the forefront of the field, lead scientist says

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 4 Dec, 2020

