Scientists in China have published new results from tests on the Jiuzhang quantum computer. Photo: University of Science and Technology of China
China claims quantum computing lead with Jiuzhang photon test
- Researchers say prototype performed a trillion times faster than the most powerful conventional computer
- Results put the country firmly at the forefront of the field, lead scientist says
Topic | China science
