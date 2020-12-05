Masked shoppers on a street in Berlin. Photo: Getty Images Masked shoppers on a street in Berlin. Photo: Getty Images
China /  Science

Compulsory face masks helped cut German Covid-19 infections by almost 50 per cent, study finds

  • Study concludes masks are one of the most cost-effective ways to fight the disease with a cost that is ‘close to zero’ compared with other measures
  • Study looked at data from over 400 municipal districts and found that some cities saw infections fall by up 75pc within 20 days

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 6:59pm, 5 Dec, 2020

