Masked shoppers on a street in Berlin. Photo: Getty Images
Compulsory face masks helped cut German Covid-19 infections by almost 50 per cent, study finds
- Study concludes masks are one of the most cost-effective ways to fight the disease with a cost that is ‘close to zero’ compared with other measures
- Study looked at data from over 400 municipal districts and found that some cities saw infections fall by up 75pc within 20 days
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Masked shoppers on a street in Berlin. Photo: Getty Images