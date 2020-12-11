The matching coronavirus sample was collected in Milan late last year. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Italian scientists find perfect match of Wuhan strain in sample taken from boy
- Discovery made after researchers in Milan review blood tests taken in late 2019 from group of children initially thought to have contracted measles
- Findings ‘advance the beginning of the outbreak to late autumn 2019’, lead scientist says
