China-made coronavirus vaccine at heart of political showdown in Brazil

  • Ongoing clash between President Jair Bolsonaro and the mayor of Sao Paulo over the Sinovac vaccine threatens immunisation roll-out
  • Disagreements over which vaccines to provide the Brazilian population have been brewing since October

Eduardo Baptista
Updated: 10:00pm, 11 Dec, 2020

A woman wearing a protective mask in Brazil, the second worst-hit country by the Covid-19 pandemic, after the US. Photo: Reuters
