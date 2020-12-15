The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo plans to start vaccinating citizens against Covid-19 with the Chinese vaccine CoronaVac on January 25. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: ‘transparency’ of China vaccine questioned by Brazil’s drug agency
- President Jair Bolsonaro has tried to discredit CoronaVac, perceiving it as a tool of his political rival and of the Chinese Communist Party
- Anvisa warns against the ‘influence of issues related to geopolitics’ in promoting vaccines
