Some of the equipment from the Daya Bay site will be moved to Jiangmen where a new detector is being built. Photo: IHEP Some of the equipment from the Daya Bay site will be moved to Jiangmen where a new detector is being built. Photo: IHEP
Some of the equipment from the Daya Bay site will be moved to Jiangmen where a new detector is being built. Photo: IHEP
China /  Science

The US-China neutrino hunt that opened a path to discovery

  • An international experiment in southern China yielded invaluable information about a slippery subatomic particle, researchers say
  • After nine years, the data collection is over but the analysis goes on

Topic |   China science
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 7:00pm, 15 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Some of the equipment from the Daya Bay site will be moved to Jiangmen where a new detector is being built. Photo: IHEP Some of the equipment from the Daya Bay site will be moved to Jiangmen where a new detector is being built. Photo: IHEP
Some of the equipment from the Daya Bay site will be moved to Jiangmen where a new detector is being built. Photo: IHEP
READ FULL ARTICLE