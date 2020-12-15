Some of the equipment from the Daya Bay site will be moved to Jiangmen where a new detector is being built. Photo: IHEP
The US-China neutrino hunt that opened a path to discovery
- An international experiment in southern China yielded invaluable information about a slippery subatomic particle, researchers say
- After nine years, the data collection is over but the analysis goes on
Topic | China science
