A health worker prepares to inoculate a volunteer with Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine during a trial in Peru. Photo: AFP A health worker prepares to inoculate a volunteer with Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine during a trial in Peru. Photo: AFP
A health worker prepares to inoculate a volunteer with Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine during a trial in Peru. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

After the coronavirus research race, vaccine producers face new hurdles

  • Production challenges differ widely between the traditional vaccines developed in China and advanced mRNA products
  • Chinese vaccines have advantage in the short-term until supply chain issues for new technology versions are resolved

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
Josephine MaJi Siqi
Josephine Ma and Ji Siqi

Updated: 1:33pm, 16 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A health worker prepares to inoculate a volunteer with Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine during a trial in Peru. Photo: AFP A health worker prepares to inoculate a volunteer with Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine during a trial in Peru. Photo: AFP
A health worker prepares to inoculate a volunteer with Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine during a trial in Peru. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE