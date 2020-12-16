A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London, Britain, on December 8, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China set for 100 million doses of BioNTech vaccine amid roll-out of shots overseas
- China poised to have a mix of foreign and domestic vaccine stocks
- UAE has started inoculations using a vaccine developed under Sinopharm and the US, Britain and Canada have administered Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
