A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London, Britain, on December 8, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China set for 100 million doses of BioNTech vaccine amid roll-out of shots overseas

  • China poised to have a mix of foreign and domestic vaccine stocks
  • UAE has started inoculations using a vaccine developed under Sinopharm and the US, Britain and Canada have administered Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 5:30pm, 16 Dec, 2020

