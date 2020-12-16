Li Lanjuan, 73, was commended for her efforts to persuade China’s leaders to impose the lockdown in Wuhan. Photo: Xinhua Li Lanjuan, 73, was commended for her efforts to persuade China’s leaders to impose the lockdown in Wuhan. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Chinese scientist Li Lanjuan, who pushed for Wuhan lockdown, named among Nature magazine’s 10 best of the year

  • Zhang Yongzhen, publisher of the genome sequence for the pathogen, also recognised as one of the people who ‘helped shape science’ in 2020
  • WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci also honoured

Updated: 11:02pm, 16 Dec, 2020

