Li Lanjuan, 73, was commended for her efforts to persuade China’s leaders to impose the lockdown in Wuhan. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Chinese scientist Li Lanjuan, who pushed for Wuhan lockdown, named among Nature magazine’s 10 best of the year
- Zhang Yongzhen, publisher of the genome sequence for the pathogen, also recognised as one of the people who ‘helped shape science’ in 2020
- WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci also honoured
