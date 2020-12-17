The Long March-5 Y5 rocket, carrying the Chang’e 5 lunar probe, takes off from Wenchang, Hainan province, China on November 24. Photo: Reuters
Chang’e 5 lunar mission returns to Earth after collecting moon samples
- Chinese probe completes its 23-day space mission and lands in Siziwang Banner of the Inner Mongolia region, says Xinhua
- The mission returns with the first moon samples in 44 years
Topic | Chang’e 5
