Coronavirus: even vaccines for all the world’s vulnerable is no guarantee of a ‘silver bullet’, says WHO
- Most people who are neither high risk nor high priority may be vaccinated by late 2023, although many unknowns remain, says global health agency
- An internal Gavi board report says the ‘risk of a failure to establish a successful Covax Facility is very high’
