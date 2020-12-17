Chang’e 5’s re-entry capsule returned to Earth in Inner Mongolia in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: AP
Chang’e 5: China says it will share its lunar samples with global scientific community
- ‘Outer space resources are the common wealth of all mankind,’ Wu Yanhua, deputy director of the China National Space Administration, says
- Some of the precious rocks will go on public display, he says
