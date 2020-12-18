Professor Yung Kai-leung and his PolyU colleagues developed the surface sampling and packing system used in China’s Chang’e 5 lunar mission. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong team behind Chang’e 5 moon rock sampling set sights on Chang’e 6
- PolyU researchers who developed the scoops and container for China’s lunar mission are relieved after surface and soil samples are returned to Earth
- They will assess whether any improvements are needed for the next mission, and hope to be given a quantity of Chang’e 5’s samples for research
Topic | Chang’e 5
