Coronavirus: China to complete vaccination of high-risk workers by February, health official says

  • People working in the health care, aviation and public transport sectors, and at markets will be first to receive jabs, deputy director of the National Health Commission Zeng Yixin says
  • Announcement comes even though China’s Covid-19 vaccine candidates have yet to be granted approval from the regulator

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 3:26pm, 19 Dec, 2020

Zeng Yixin is deputy director of China’s National Health Commission. Photo: AP
