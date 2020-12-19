Zeng Yixin is deputy director of China’s National Health Commission. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China to complete vaccination of high-risk workers by February, health official says
- People working in the health care, aviation and public transport sectors, and at markets will be first to receive jabs, deputy director of the National Health Commission Zeng Yixin says
- Announcement comes even though China’s Covid-19 vaccine candidates have yet to be granted approval from the regulator
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
