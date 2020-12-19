A Florida nurses receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after US regulators approved the use of the drug. Photo: AP
A fifth of the world’s population may have to wait more than a year to get Covid-19 vaccine
- Study finds that richer countries account for more than half the reservations placed with drug companies
- Researchers conclude than more than 1.5bn people will not get access to the drugs next year
