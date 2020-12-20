Scientific researchers transfer a container loaded with moon samples retrieved by the Chang’e-5 probe. Photo: Xinhua Scientific researchers transfer a container loaded with moon samples retrieved by the Chang’e-5 probe. Photo: Xinhua
Chang’e 5: Chinese scientists take delivery of 1.7kg of moon rocks

  • Space administration hands samples over to the National Astronomical Observatories which has built a new laboratory to study them
  • Lunar materials will ‘help humankind understand the moon’s fundamental characteristics’ and aid the development of new missions, NAO says

Topic |   Space
Sarah Zheng
Updated: 7:00pm, 20 Dec, 2020

