The facility in Yunnan is expected to be able to produce 120 million doses a year. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: China breaks ground on mRNA vaccine plant
- Facility under construction in Yunnan expected to be able to produce up to 120 million doses a year
- Vaccine is still in first phase of clinical trials and factory not scheduled to be up and running until the second half of next year
