Indonesia is among the first countries to receive supplies of Chinese-developed coronavirus vaccine candidates. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: China’s firms ‘set to export 400 million vaccine doses’
- But questions remain about the shots, the trial data and how vaccinating the Chinese population at home fits with Beijing’s overseas aims
- It is a chance for the country to boost its reputation for pharmaceuticals, says observer
Topic | China coronavirus vaccine
