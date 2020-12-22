A police officer directs traffic at the closed ferry terminal in Dover, England. More than 30 countries and regions have now suspended travel with Britain because of a new strain of the coronavirus. Photo: AP
China on alert for new coronavirus strain but flights from Britain continue
- Health chief reassures Chinese public that so far there has been no sign of mutated virus and calls for vigilance
- Beijing holds off on British travel ban imposed by more than 30 countries
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A police officer directs traffic at the closed ferry terminal in Dover, England. More than 30 countries and regions have now suspended travel with Britain because of a new strain of the coronavirus. Photo: AP