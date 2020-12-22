The Long March-8 rocket is prepared for its launch in Hainan, southern China. Photo: Xinhua
China launches new Long March-8 rocket in step towards reusable space vehicles
- The rocket carries five satellites into space on its maiden flight after launch from Hainan
- Future variant of the rocket will be reusable, enabling cheaper, more frequent launches as China seeks to grow its share of the space launch market
Topic | Space
