The new strain has sent London and other parts of the UK into lockdown. Photo: AP
What we know so far about the new coronavirus strain that emerged in Britain
- The genetic mutation is probably more easily transmitted than earlier strains prompting a UK travel ban in dozens of countries
- But so far there is no evidence to suggest it is more deadly and scientists are hopeful that vaccines will still work
