South Africa appeared to have the coronavirus under control until the arrival of a new variant. Photo: AP
Coronavirus mutation similar to British variant identified in South Africa
- Mutated strain has seen new infections spike after months of falling numbers
- South Africa has reported more coronavirus infections than any other country in Africa, with new cases peaking at about 13,000 a day in July.
