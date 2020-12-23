South Africa appeared to have the coronavirus under control until the arrival of a new variant. Photo: AP South Africa appeared to have the coronavirus under control until the arrival of a new variant. Photo: AP
Coronavirus mutation similar to British variant identified in South Africa

  • Mutated strain has seen new infections spike after months of falling numbers
  • South Africa has reported more coronavirus infections than any other country in Africa, with new cases peaking at about 13,000 a day in July.

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:04pm, 23 Dec, 2020

