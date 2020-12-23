The experimental vaccine ZF2001 produced antibodies in at least 93 per cent of participants who received three doses, researchers said. Photo: EPA-EFE
Covid-19: fifth Chinese vaccine to reach final trials ‘produces antibodies’
- Phase 1 and 2 trials indicate the candidate is safe and immunogenic, but further trials needed to test its efficacy, researchers say
- It uses ‘protein subunit’ method, already used in vaccines for hepatitis B and acellular pertussis
