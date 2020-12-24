Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College in Beijing is looking for new talent. Photo: Handout
Chinese medical school launches recruitment programme
- Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College in Beijing says it is looking for 100 postdoctoral researchers and professors
- Search for new talent comes at the end of Donald Trump’s US presidency, a period marked by strained relations between scientific communities in China and America
