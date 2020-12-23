Authorities in Guangdong are preparing to vaccinate people in priority groups free before the Lunar New Year holidays. Photo: Xinhua Authorities in Guangdong are preparing to vaccinate people in priority groups free before the Lunar New Year holidays. Photo: Xinhua
Authorities in Guangdong are preparing to vaccinate people in priority groups free before the Lunar New Year holidays. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Chinese province gives free vaccines to priority groups in push for herd immunity

  • Programme to be completed before Lunar New Year, when millions head home for the holidays
  • Health officials warn that social distancing and good hygiene will still need to be observed

Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 10:57pm, 23 Dec, 2020

