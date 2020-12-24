The results of final-stage tests of one of Sinopharm’s two Covid-19 vaccine candidates are being reviewed by the regulator. Photo: AFP The results of final-stage tests of one of Sinopharm’s two Covid-19 vaccine candidates are being reviewed by the regulator. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Coronavirus: Sinopharm vaccine undergoing regulatory review, report says

  • Centre for Drug Evaluation reviewing company’s application to release one of its two candidates to market, Chinese news website says
  • Products have been undergoing testing in 10 countries in South America and the Middle East

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 9:41pm, 24 Dec, 2020

