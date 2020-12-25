China aims to have a space station by 2022, with the first launch in the programme planned for early next year. Photo: Handout China aims to have a space station by 2022, with the first launch in the programme planned for early next year. Photo: Handout
China aims to have a space station by 2022, with the first launch in the programme planned for early next year. Photo: Handout
China /  Science

China space station on track for 2022 with core module to launch in spring

  • Astronauts are already in training and construction of module and rocket launcher has been completed
  • Ambitious space programme includes plans for a lunar station by 2045 and a commercial launching service

Topic |   Space
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 8:00pm, 25 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China aims to have a space station by 2022, with the first launch in the programme planned for early next year. Photo: Handout China aims to have a space station by 2022, with the first launch in the programme planned for early next year. Photo: Handout
China aims to have a space station by 2022, with the first launch in the programme planned for early next year. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE